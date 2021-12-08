STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least 40 BMW cars charred in Navi Mumbai godown fire

Chief Fire Officer, MIDC fire services, RB Patil said the blaze erupted in the showroom of BMW cars around 5.30 AM on Tuesday which destroyed the cars parked there.

Published: 08th December 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Representational Image (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: At least 40 BMW cars were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in a showroom cum godown in the Turbhe MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, a Fire Brigade official said on Wednesday, adding that no casualty was reported.

Chief Fire Officer, MIDC fire services, RB Patil said the blaze erupted in the showroom of BMW cars around 5.30 AM on Tuesday which destroyed the cars parked there.

At least 40-45 BMW cars were totally charred in the fire which was brought under control at around 1 PM on Tuesday by ten fire engines, he added.

