Centre makes move to address shortage of IAS officers; decides to set up panel to suggest recruitment plan

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Centre has decided to set up a panel to assess the growing shortage of IAS officers and suggest a recruitment plan.

According to The Economic Times, The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has given 'in-principle' approval for constituting the panel that will suggest measures for the immediate, medium as well as long term needs.

The panel will assess 'the number of officers that would be required over the next 10 years to man the various senior positions in the state cadres and central deputations', the DoPT has reportedly told a parliamentary panel.

The states have a severe shortage of IAS and IPS officers. For instance, in Kerala, only 52 percent of the allotted strength of the IPS officers and 62 percent of the allotted strength of IAS officers are available for service, according to a report.

The Telangana government requires at least 250 IAS officers as against the present strength of 130 officers. Recently, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged prime minister Narendra Modi to alocate more officers. It is understood that as against the allocated post of 208 officers, the sttate has only 136 IAS officers.

Bihar has only 202 IAS officers against the sanctioned strength of 359.

According to a report in the Sunday Guardian in April this year, the country is facing a massive shortage of 2,418 IAS (Indian Administrative Service) and IPS (Indian Police Service) officers. Of the total sanctioned 11,697 posts for both these services, which include recruitment done through Regular Recruit (RR) quota as well as Promotion Quota, only 9,279 are presently filled, with 2,418 positions, or 20% of the posts still being vacant.