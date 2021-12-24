Delimitation panel trying to divide two regions: Apni Party

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The J&K Apni Party will hold a silent protest with black masks on December 29 against the Delimitation Commission draft proposal of giving only one seat to Kashmir.

“We reject the commission’s draft proposal of giving only one Assembly seat to Kashmir and six seats to Jammu. It is totally unacceptable,” J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said.

The panel has made an attempt to create division between Kashmir and Jammu and they won’t succeed in their designs, he claimed. Bukhari said they have decided to stage a silent protest march with black masks on December 29 to lodge their protest against the draft proposal of Delimitation Commission.

“It will be a non violent thing to show that our voices have been silenced,” he said. According to Bukhari, the Commission had to follow certain parameters including the 2011 Census while redrawing boundaries of Assembly seats. If the Commission worked for a party, he said, then nothing can be more painful than that.

“BJP is not the sole custodian of this country. The idea of united and secular India is defeated when such things are done,” he said.