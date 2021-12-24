STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mathura priests cry foul against Sunny Leone's dance video on 'Madhuban mein Radhika naache'

The song had originally been sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor.

Published: 24th December 2021 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MATHURA: Mathura-based priests have demanded a ban on Sunny Leone's latest video album, accusing the Bollywood actress of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an "obscene" dance on the iconic "Madhuban mein Radhika naache" song.

The song had originally been sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor.

"We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album," said Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban.

Unless she withdraws the scene and tenders a public apology, she should not be allowed to remain in India, he said.

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha's national president Mahesh Pathak too has taken exception to Leone's dance video, saying she has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a "derogatory manner".

Saregama Music on Wednesday released its latest music video titled Madhuban which features Sunny Leone in the party number sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty.

As the song is on the subject of love between Krishna and Radha, netizens too have slammed it for hurting Hindu sentiments due to "sensual" moves by the actor in her dance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunny Leone Madhuban mein Radhika naache
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp