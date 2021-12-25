Tiffin, cane bombs recovered in Jharkhand's Latehar, defused

By PTI

LATEHAR: Around 25 tiffin bombs and cane bombs have been recovered by police in a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team reached the spot near Barwaia Kalan village with a bomb disposal squad and defused the explosives on Friday, they said.

A senior police officer said there was also information that members of a militant outfit were present in the forest, and investigation is underway.

"We believe they were planning something sinister with the explosives, which were recovered and defused in time," he said.