Miscreants disrupt Christmas celebration in Assam's Cachar

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A mob of youngsters, suspected to be from a right wing organisation, created a ruckus during the celebration of Christmas at a Presbyterian church in Silchar town of southern Assam's Cachar district on Saturday night.

After making their way into the church, the boys said they had no issue with the Christians celebrating Christmas but demanded the Hindus present there must leave the place at once saying that they had no business to be there.

The mob was livid that the Hindus were at the church when they were expected to celebrate “Tulsi Diwas” that coincided with Christmas. The local media reported that the youth, who had saffron scarfs wrapped around their neck, had allegedly manhandled the crowd and beat up one as they were forcing the Hindus vacate the church complex.

Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur said it was a "small" incident. "There was an open and community Christmas celebration. Apart from Christians, there were people from other communities participating in the celebration," the SP said.

She said that the mob said that Hindus should not participate in the celebration of Christmas. "We have not received any formal complaint so far. However, legal procedures against the people involved are being undertaken," she added.

Last year, the Cachar administration filed a case suo moto after a right wing organisation had asked the Hindus against visiting any church in the district on Christmas day or face dire consequences.