PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro on December 28

He will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki multiproduct pipeline project and attend the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur.

Published: 26th December 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro rail project on December 28.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a statement, said: "Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur Metro rail project is yet another step in this direction. This completed nine-kilometre long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel."

"Modi will inspect the Kanpur Metro rail project and undertake a metro ride from IIT Metro station to Geeta Nagar. The entire length of the Metro rail project in Kanpur is 32 kilometre and is being built at a cost of more than Rs 11,000 crore."

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bina-Panki multiproduct pipeline project. The 356-km-long project has a capacity of nearly 3.45 million metric tonne per annum.

Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1,500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.

Modi will be the chief guest of the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur. During the convocation, all students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain project.

"The Prime Minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable," the PMO added.

