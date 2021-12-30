STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Infiltration attempts by Pakistan in J-K declined in 2021: Lt Gen DP Pandey

Pandey also claimed that the violence has also reduced in the Union Territory this year, adding that terrorists are finding it hard to recruit people into the ranks of terrorists.

Published: 30th December 2021 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Lt Gen DP Pandey (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt General DP Pandey on Friday claimed that the infiltration attempts from the other side of the border into Jammu and Kashmir have gone down this year, adding that terror groups are trying to recruit young children aged 15-16 years.

"The infiltration attempts are not serious as of now. The numbers have gone down this year. We are vigilant and totally prepared to ensure that no one is able to sneak in," said Pandey while talking to ANI.

Pandey also claimed that the violence has also reduced in the Union Territory this year, adding that terrorists are finding it hard to recruit people into the ranks of terrorists.

Terror groups are finding it hard to recruit well-educated youth between 22-25 years of age. So now they are turning to young children aged 15-16 years old to join the ranks of terrorists. I am sure that these parameters are going in a direction which will ensure a better and safe environment for the people of Kashmir," he added.

Regarding the Army's activities to strengthen its relationship with the common citizens, Pandey said that the Army's relations with the people are already pretty good and it is reflected in how they are allowed to carry out their operations.

"We are engaging at various levels with the civil population. We are looking for support from civil society to end this cycle of violence," he added.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that around 86 local terrorists are currently active in Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that the number of active terrorists in the valley has come down to less than 200 while the number of active local terrorists have reduced to less than 100, for the first time in history.

"We have been able to breach the mark of 200 terrorists in Kashmir, as it has come down to 180. For the first time in history, local terrorists have reduced to less than 100. The count is 85-86 after yesterday's encounter. So, terrorism is reducing," said IGP Kashmir said while addressing a joint press conference on the two encounters in Kulgam and Anantnag district.

He further said that out of 128 local militants who joined militancy this year, 73 were killed while 17 were arrested.

The encounter which broke out on Wednesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts, ended this morning with the killing of six JeM terrorists including two Pakistani nationals and an army soldier. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lt General DP Pandey Jammu and Kashmir infiltration Terror groups IGP Vijay Kumar Anantnag Kulgam
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp