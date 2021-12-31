Bank holidays in 2022: Check the full list from January to December

By Online Desk

The list of bank holidays includes national holidays and those marked by the central and state governments. The country observes three national holidays — Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

With the new year 2022 set to begin on Saturday, here is a look at the month-wise list of all major bank holidays in the upcoming calendar year.

January

January 1: New Year’s day January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Imoinu Iratpa January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival, Maghe Sankranti, Sankranti, Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, Gaan-Ngai, Magh Bihu January 26: Republic Day

February

February 5: Vasant Panchami

March

March 1: Maha Shivratri March 18: Holi

April

April 10: Ram Navami April 13: Ugadi (Telugu new year) April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year’s Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu April 15: Good Friday, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu, Bohag Bihu

May

May 1: May Day May 3: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya May 16: Buddha Purnima

June

June 14: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

July

July 10: Bakrid, Eid al Adha

August

August 9: Muharram August 12: Raksha Bandhan August 15: Independence Day August 16: Parsi new year August 19: Janmashtami August 31: Ganesh Chathurthi

September

September 8: Thiruvona

October

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 3: Maha Ashtami October 4: Maha Navami October 5: Vijaya Dashami October 9: Eid e Milad October 24: Diwali

November

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December