COVID-19: India records 11,427 new cases, 117 fatalities in last 24 hours

There are 1,68,235 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.56 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry data stated.

Published: 01st February 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 11,427 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has increased to 1,07,57,610, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,34,983, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The national recovery rate surged to 97 per cent.

The death toll increased to 1,54,392 with 118 daily new fatalities.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 13th consecutive day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,70,92,635 samples have been tested up to January 31 with 5,04,263 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 118 new fatalities include 40 from Maharashtra, 21 from Kerala, 9 from West Bengal, 8 from Uttar Pradesh, 6 each from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, 4 each from Delhi and Karnataka.

A total of 1,54,392 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,082 from Maharashtra followed by 12,356 from Tamil Nadu, 12,217 from Karnataka, 10,853 from Delhi, 10,173 from West Bengal, 8,658 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,153 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

