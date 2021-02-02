STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

27 bills passed earlier to be presented in Lok Sabha today

Today's Lok Sabha session will also see various Standard Committee reports on Coal and Steel, Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, among others being presented.

Published: 02nd February 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the second day of the Budget Session, 27 bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be tabled in the Lower House on Tuesday.

Today's Lok Sabha session will also see various Standard Committee reports on Coal and Steel, Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, among others being presented.

After the Lower House assembles at 4 pm, Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh will table 27 Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Fourth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha and assented to by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Satya Pal Singh will present reports and statements of the Public Accounts Committee, including the 21st Report on "Implementation of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006" and the 114th report on "Design, Development, Manufacture and Induction of Light Combat Aircraft".

BJP MPs Rakesh Singh and Ajay Nishad will present reports of the Standing Committee on Coal and Steel, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran and Janata Dal (U) [JD(U)] MP Dulal Chandra Goswami will present reports on the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which will include traffic and COVID-19 management.

The Standing Committee's reports on Home Affairs were virtually presented to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on December 21, 2020, and were forwarded to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the same day.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare will also be presented in the Lok Sabha. These reports were presented to Naidu on November 21, 2020, and were forwarded to Birla on November 25.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary will also move a motion that the House does agree with the 18th Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to it on Monday.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee will move a motion of thanks on President Kovind's address on January 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Session Budget 2021 Lower House
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp