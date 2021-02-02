Nothing for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' as budget for WCD Ministry reduced by over 18 per cent

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The proposed budget for the Union Women Child Development Ministry was reduced by over 18 per cent as compared to the last fiscal. Also, there is no allocation earmarked for the Centre’s flagship Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

The sum set aside for the ministry in 2021-22 is Rs 24,435 crore. It was Rs 30, 001 last year, which was later revised to Rs 21,008 crore.

Of the total budget, the highest amount — Rs 20, 105 crore — has been allocated to the newly announced Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Poshan 2.0 scheme.

Mission Poshan 2.0 in an umbrella scheme covering the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Anganwadi services, Poshan Abhiyaan, scheme for adolescent girls and the national creche scheme.

However, schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, one stop centres, Swadhar Greh, child protection, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Ujjawala have not been allocated anything in this budget.

The budget of autonomous bodies such as Central Adoption Resource Agency have either remained the same or received marginal raise.

“To strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, we will merge the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and the Poshan Abhiyan and launch Mission Poshan 2.0,” said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The total amount for the social services sector, which includes nutrition and social security and welfare, has been increased from Rs 2,411.80 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 3,575.96 crore.