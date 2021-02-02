STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nothing for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' as budget for WCD Ministry reduced by over 18 per cent

Of the total budget, the highest amount — Rs 20, 105 crore — has been allocated to the newly announced Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Poshan 2.0 scheme.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By  Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The proposed budget for the Union Women Child Development Ministry was reduced by over 18 per cent as compared to the last fiscal. Also, there is no allocation earmarked for the Centre’s flagship Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

The sum set aside for the ministry in 2021-22 is Rs 24,435 crore. It was Rs 30, 001 last year, which was later revised to Rs 21,008 crore.

Of the total budget, the highest amount — Rs 20, 105 crore — has been allocated to the newly announced Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Poshan 2.0 scheme.

Mission Poshan 2.0 in an umbrella scheme covering the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Anganwadi services, Poshan Abhiyaan, scheme for adolescent girls and the national creche scheme.

However, schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, one stop centres, Swadhar Greh, child protection, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Ujjawala have not been allocated anything in this budget.

The budget of autonomous bodies such as Central Adoption Resource Agency have either remained the same or received marginal raise.

“To strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, we will merge the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and the Poshan Abhiyan and launch Mission Poshan 2.0,” said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

The total amount for the social services sector, which includes nutrition and social security and welfare, has been increased from Rs 2,411.80 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 3,575.96 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Women Child Development Ministry Beti Bachao Beti Padhao budget Budget 2021 Union Budget 2021 Union budget Poshan Abhiyaan Integrated Child Development Services Mission Poshan 2.0 Saksham Anganwadi Swadhar Greh Pradhan Mantri Matru Vand
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp