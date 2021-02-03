STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' protest is 'experiment', will be replicated if successful: MP minister Narottam Mishra

MP home minister Narottam Mishra also said that like the protest against the CAA, the present agitation on Delhi borders is based on only assumptions and not facts.

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:22 PM

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A senior Madhya Pradesh Minister claimed on Wednesday that the farmers' protest against the new farm laws is an "experiment" which could be replicated to push against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and other measures of the Centre.

Speaking to reporters here, state home minister Narottam Mishra also said that like the protest against the CAA, the present agitation on Delhi borders is based on only assumptions and not facts.

"The farmers' agitation is not a protest but an experiment," the BJP leader said.

"If it is successful and the farm laws are withdrawn, then these people will start protests against CAA, (the abrogation of) Article 370 and the Ram temple," he alleged.

The protesters term the farm laws "black laws" but can not explain what is "black" about them, Mishra said.

"Like the anti-CAA protest, the farmers' agitation is a movement based on assumptions," he said, while accusing the Congress of misleading the farmers and hampering their talks with the government.

Farmers have been agitating against the three new central agriculture laws at Delhi borders since November.

