LCA plant example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Rajnath Singh

The first aircraft is slated to roll out in 36 months and HAL will deliver 16 aircraft in a year to the Indian Air Force.

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

IAF’s aircraft Tejas performs during the full dress rehearsals for Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru on Tuesday | ashishkrishna HP

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which has bagged the order to produce 83 LCA Mk-1A aircraft, has set up a state-of-the-art production line — LCA Tejas Division (Plant - II) — on Doddanekkundi Road in South-East Bengaluru. The first aircraft is slated to roll out in 36 months and HAL will deliver 16 aircraft in a year to the Indian Air Force.

The facility, spread across 35 acres, was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. 
He said that Tejas, the multi-role combat role, is robust in features compared to foreign aircraft and is also low-cost. Several foreign countries are interested in Tejas and export of the aircraft can soon be a reality, he added.

“HAL’s new LCA facility is an example of how ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is shaping. LCA is the pride of India and sends the right message to others that India can make fighters of class in-house. Indigenous aircraft not only means better surveillance at borders but it adds to the self-respect of Indians. 

We will make HAL stronger, whatever it takes. Under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, the country is looking forward to increasing its defence manufacturing capabilities,” he said, adding that India will achieve the target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in defence manufacturing in a few years.“Karnataka is long known for its software leadership. But it has also become the innovation capital of India and I salute this spirit. 
The award of this huge contract to HAL is the result of this spirit. This is just the beginning of an inspiring story with many amazing chapters to unfold,” he said.

LCA programme to create 50,000 jobs
The LCA facility has a built-up area of 34,893 square metre and the plant-1, which is getting ready, will spread across 24,077 sqm. Eight aircraft will be produced in each plant and HAL will produce 16 aircraft in two production lines in a year. All the 83 aircraft will be delivered in the next decade.

CM assures cooperation for LCA project
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the state government will extend full cooperation to HAL and LCA project. “It is a great moment of pride for Karnataka,” he said.  

