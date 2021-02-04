Aero India: HAL receives proposal for 70 basic trainer aircraft from Indian Air Force

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: HAL has received a Request for Proposal (RFP) and quotation from the Indian Air Force for its basic trainer aircraft at the Aero India 2021 here on Thursday.

The documents were handed over to R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, by Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh and Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, VL Kantha Rao.

The RFP is for 70 aircraft with an additional clause for 38 more. Production will take place at HAL’s two manufacturing units at Bengaluru and Nashik.

The RFP has come within six years of the first flight of HAL which is claimed to be the shortest timeline in the aircraft industry.

The trainer will have more than 60 percent indigenous content and is supported by agencies such as Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), Regional Director Aeronautical Quality Assurance (RDAQA), Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) and others.

BEML signs MoU with CSIR-NAL

BEML Limited on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aerospace Laboratory (NAL) to develop in the areas of advanced composite and autoclaves, mini unmanned aerial vehicles, design and analysis of aircraft structure and systems.

BEML also teamed with NAL for joint development of two-seater trainer aircraft through technology transfer.

At Aero India 2021, A K Srivastav, Director Defence and Aerospace, BEML, exchanged the copies with R Venkatesh, Director, Business Development, NAL, in the presence of MV Rajasekhar, CMD, BEML. This is expected to help BEML increase its footprint in the aerospace sector.