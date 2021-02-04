STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unfortunate that Chauri Chaura martyrs were not given due place in pages of history: PM Modi

He was speaking after inaugurating via video conference the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for Independence.

Published: 04th February 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it was "unfortunate" that those who laid down their lives in the Chauri Chaura incident in 1922 were not given due place in the pages of history.

"Whatever happened in Chauri Chaura 100 years ago was seen as a simple incident of arsoning of a police station.

Its message was very big and wide. Earlier, whenever there was talk of Chauri Chaura, it was seen in the context of a simple arsoning incident.

But the fire was not only at police station but in the hearts of Indians as well," the prime minister said.

He was speaking after inaugurating via video conference the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for Independence.

"Chauri Chaura (incident) was a self-motivated struggle of common people. It is unfortunate that martyrs of this incident were not given prominent place in the pages of history....I appreciate the team of Chief Minister Adityanath for the year-long celebrations," he said.

The prime minister said there was few incidents during the freedom struggle wherein 19 freedom fighters were given the capital punishment for one incident.

"At a time when the Britishers were adamant on giving capital punishment, Baba Raghav Das and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya saved 150 of them from being hanged," Modi said.

He said the youth should write research papers and bring new facts to light about this incident.

A group of freedom fighters participating in the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1922 were fired upon by police, leading to death of many of them.

In retaliation, protestors attacked and set fire to the Chauri Chaura police station, killing many of its occupants.

Gandhi had called off the movement due to the violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Chauri Chaura incident
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp