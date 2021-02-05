President Kovind to attend Aero India finale on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at HAL Airport on Thursday evening and was received by CM B S Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala, and was driven to the Raj Bhavan.

On Friday, he will participate in the valedictory of Aero India. On Saturday, he will chopper to Madikeri where he will inaugurate Sunny Side, a museum dedicated to General (late) Kodandera S Thimaiyya.

He will visit Bhagamandala and Talacauvery, where the public entry has been banned from Friday. As only Doordarshan and All India Radio are allowed to cover Kovind’s visit, representatives from other media groups said the visit could get lesser eyeballs.