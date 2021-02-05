West Bengal government likely to reshuffle top police officers before Assembly polls

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the assembly election round the corner, the West Bengal government is likely to name Soumen Mitra as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, a state government official said on Friday.

He said that Mitra will replace Anuj Sharma who may be made the additional director general (Addl DGP) of the state CID. Siddh Nath Gupta, presently the ADG of state CID may be named as the Addl DGP (South Bengal).

The Election Commission had named Mitra as the commissioner of the city police during the 2016 assembly poll in the state replacing the then top cop Rajeev Kumar. The state poll is due in April-May.

The official said Jawed Shamim, who is Special Commissioner-I, Kolkata may take over as the next Addl DGP (Law and order) of the state, while Gyanwant Singh may be the Addl DGP (Armed Police). He said that changes are likely to be made in the rank of commissioners of police in the commissionerates of neighbouring Bidhannagar, Barrackpore and Howrah.

Supratim Sarkar, Addl Commissioner-II of Kolkata Police, may be named as the next police commissioner of Bidhannagar Police replacing Mukesh, while Ajay Kumar may be take up the top post in Barrackpore Police in place of Manoj Verma, the official said.

He said that C Sudhakar is likely to take charge as the chief of Howrah Police Commissionerate. "The necessary order for these postings will be issued very soon," the official added.