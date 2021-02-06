STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid-19 vaccination coverage above 60% in 13 states, below 40% in 12 others

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the status and progress as drive vaccinations crossed 56 lakh mark on Saturday.

Published: 06th February 2021 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the number of Covid-19 vaccinations crossed the 56 lakh mark on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the status and progress of the immunisation drive and urged states to improve the number of average vaccinations per session.

Of the total figure, 52,66,175 beneficiaries are healthcare workers and 3,70,693 are frontline workers. There are 13 states and UTs in India now where at least 60% of the targeted healthcare workers have received the first jabs while this percentage is less than 40 in 12 states and UTs.

In the review meeting, the state health secretaries were asked to analyse the daily variation in the number of average vaccinations and take necessary steps to increase them.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan also asked states to ensure 100% saturation of people who have already been registered on CoWin digital platform and also advised them to organise simultaneous vaccination sessions every day in the health facility wherever possible. 

ALSO READ | 25 countries in queue for 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine: EAM Jaishankar

Every state was directed to ensure that all healthcare workers should be scheduled for vaccination at least once before February 20 and immediately thereafter mop-up rounds should be organised for them.

Similarly, all frontline workers must be scheduled for vaccination at least once before March 6 and immediately thereafter organise mop-up rounds for them, states were told.

The failure of potential beneficiaries to get vaccinated in the mop-up round would automatically push them to the age-appropriate vaccination category, said Bhushan.

The Centre is looking to launch Covid-19 vaccination for people above 50 in March and administration of the second and final shots of the vaccines for beneficiaries, who have got the first jabs, will begin on February 13.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement that India is the fastest country to reach the five million Covid-19 vaccination mark -- in 21 days. “Several other countries which have had a head start have taken a longer time, some as much as 60 days, to reach this target,” it said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccination vaccine hesitancy frontline workers Covishield Covaxin
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp