STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meet the first women team inducted into CRPF's CoBRA commando unit

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was raised under the CRPF in 2009 for undertaking intelligence-based jungle warfare operations.

Published: 06th February 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

CoBRA unit, CRPF women

The majority of CoBRA teams, whose commandos are expected to have tough mental and physical attributes, are deployed in various Maoist violence affected states. (Photo | @crpfindia, Twitter)

By PTI

GURGAON: A maiden contingent of 34 CRPF women personnel was on Saturday inducted into its specialised jungle warfare commando force CoBRA, which will soon be deployed in the anti-Naxal operations grid of the country.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was raised under the CRPF in 2009 for undertaking intelligence-based jungle warfare operations.

It has been an all-male affair for this unit till now.

The majority of CoBRA teams, whose commandos are expected to have tough mental and physical attributes, are deployed in various Maoist violence affected states while a few are based in the northeastern states for undertaking counter-insurgency operations.

A ceremonial event was held at the forces' camp in Kadarpur village here with CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari witnessing combat drills performed by the chosen women as he underlined that it was important to defeat gender-based beliefs and stereotypes.

The personnel, earmarked for CoBRA, have been chosen from the existing six all-women battalions of the force, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spokesperson said.

"These women will undergo a pre-induction training for three months and subsequently will be embedded with CoBRA units deployed in Naxal violence affected districts of Chhattisgarh like Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur," the spokesperson said.

An all-women brass band of the country's largest paramilitary was also commissioned during the ceremony that was held to mark the 35th Raising Day anniversary of its first women battalion.

The first battalion, numbered 88, was raised this day in 1986 at a CRPF base in Delhi and the force now has six such units with just over 1,000 personnel in each.

They are deployed for rendering various kinds of law and order duties across the country.

The CRPF also has an all-women pipe band that was raised in 2012.

Maheshwari lauded the women, saying they are an inspiration for numerous young girls who aspire to do good for themselves and the country.

He said these combatants have proved that power is not in the muscles but in the head.

"I consider it the failure of leadership if someone says that one cannot do a work that is being done by the other.

It is our responsibility to ensure that every effort is made to bring all the personnel to the same level of efficiency.

"Women warriors can use their strengths in the operational areas where the force is working," Maheshwari said addressing the troops.

He urged the women personnel to "make their place" in the families of those youth who have gone astray or away from the national mainstream and help in bringing them back.

He said the new age warfare is asymmetric, proxy, radicalisation-based, cyber-centric and has "shifted" from the geographical to the human terrain.

"ISIS (the banned global terror group) didn't require to physically cross the border but capture the mind of a Bengaluru techie (to carry out nefarious designs)...every citizen is a soldier and every soldier is a citizen," the CRPF chief said.

He said women personnel can also play an important role in countering the activities of "sleeper cells" and other such elements.

The CRPF, with a strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel, is designated as the lead internal security combat unit with its maximum deployment in three major theatres of Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism affected states and insurgency-hit areas on India's northeast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF women COBRA
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp