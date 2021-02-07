STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar Assembly building completes 100 years; Nitish Kumar tells ruling members they are 'sevaks' and not 'maalik'

Nitish Kumar stressed on healthy debate and discussions in the house to serve the masses together in a more better manner.

Published: 07th February 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday highlighted the glorious past of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on completion of 100 years of its building and told those sitting in the government not to confuse themselves as the "masters" as in the democracy people are the "maalik" and we are their "sevaks" (servants).

Inaugurating the year-long centenary celebrations of the sprawling assembly building, Kumar stressed on healthy debate and discussions in the house to serve the masses together in a more better manner.

Kumar said he was in favour of holding longer session of the state legislature to give ample time to every member to ask questions and raise issues of their areas.

It was on this day when the first session of the Bihar and Odisha provincial legislative council was formally inaugurated by Lord Satyendra Prassana Sinha,Governor of the erstwhile province.

Though the building was ready by the end of 1920, the inaugural session was held on February 7, 1921.

Besides Kumar, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chief Ministers- Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi- former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, Parliamentary Affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and a host of ministers, legislators and other dignitaries attended the inaugural function.

"We should not confuse ourselves as masters as in democracy janata (people) are the maalik while legislators are their representatives and people sitting in the government are their 'sevaks' (servants)," Kumar said in his speech.

"We normally have longer Budget session which runs for a month. But, other sessions (monsoon and winter) run for 7,8 or 10 days.

"If you wish, we will extend it further so that members, who are also considered part of the government, get a fair amount of time to express their views and opinion on various matters besides raising issues of their areas as it is their duty to do so," Kumar said.

Kumar said this while responding to several previous speakers who expressed their grievance on the session being short one which denied them opportunity to put their views or raise issues.

He, however, said that so far as duration of the session is concerned, it has to be collectively decided by the Assembly Speaker and the Council Chairman.

The CM assured the members that the government would certainly accept their suggestions/views if they were "genuine" and "correct".

Stating that he was quite hopeful of getting over with the COVID pandemic in the next few months, Kumar said that the number of coronavirus cases has been quite low in Bihar and the government has done a plenty of work including carrying out inoculation drive.

The manner in which coronavirus spread and continued for quite longer period of time affecting huge number of people, it seems that it did not come in a "natural way" rather it appears to be some kind of "mischief" or may have come from different parts of the world especially in China where different types of "artificial work" take place, the CM said.

"There are chances that such things could recur again in future. In these circumstances, we need to remain alert and cautious," Kumar said.

Kumar thanked Assembly Speaker for organising centenary year function and asked him to organise such programmes in future too on different topics/subjects and their experts as participants besides the members of the legislature.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker said the faith of democracy lies in legislature.

"We should create an atmosphere that would deepen people's faith in state legislature....Opposition's cooperation is needed for smooth functioning of the assembly," the Speaker said.

Other leaders who spoke on the occasion included RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary, Congress' Vijay Shankar Dubey and Ajit Sharma, CPI(ML)'s Mahboob Alam, AIMIM's Akhtarul Iman, CPI's Ram Ratan Singh and CPI(M)'s Ajay Kumar.

The function saw an unpleasant moment when Alam raised objection to display of BJP flags at the roundabout near the entrance of the legislative premises inviting jeer from the saffron party legislators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar Legislative Assembly Bihar Assembly Bihar Assembly Building
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Uttarakhand: 10 bodies recovered, over 150 missing after glacier burst triggers flood
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp