STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chamoli disaster, a nightmare for eyewitnesses

Once the horrible avalanche coming down from the hills from atleast 5kms distance pushed him back to senses to join his neighbours, he rushed shouting 'Bhago Bhago'. 

Published: 07th February 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Locals inspect the site near damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli.

Locals inspect the site near damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A laid back Sunday for Sandeep Nautiyal in Raini village was disrupted by the orchestra of noises and terrifying visuals of a glacier coming down.

As the avalanche started, 5 kms from where he stayed, he joined his neighbours and rushed out shouting 'Bhaago bhaago.' 

Everyone panicked and ran to alert others of the eventuality. 

"It was a bright sunny day and suddenly we heard a mix of roaring sound and earthquake-like tremors. We looked towards the direction of the noise and saw this huge wave coming down the mountains washing away everything in its way," said Nautiyal.  

The village that houses more than 300 odd people, located near the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, and in close proximity to the Valley of Flowers, include shepherds, farmers and workers.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand glacier burst: Army deploys four columns, medical teams for rescue operations

"We are used to similar sights only in the monsoon season. In rainy season, it's common to experience and witness landslides as water streams become alive and mountains seem more fragile than ever. This has shocked us to core," said Shankar Rana, another resident. 

The locals in the vicinity of the Dhauli ganga river have been moved to secure locations. Many are still in shock and apprehensive about returning to their villages any time soon. 

Prem Butola, another resident said, "The incident has left a scar on our hearts and minds. We will not able to live in peace now. I hope the government will take measures to adress matters so that such disasters never happen."

ALSO READ: 10 bodies recovered, over 150 missing after glacier burst in Uttarakhand triggers flood

Sangram Singh, another resident of Raini village who had filed a public interest litigation in Uttarakhand High court in year 2019 requesting the court to stop the use of explosives said, "We were fearing that this would happen for so long.

I approached the court on behalf of the village residents and told the honorable court about the impending disaster. The court had directed the government to stop using explosives and take necessary steps but nothing happened. Now lives are lost and we are uprooted from our lands."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamoli Uttarakhand Uttarakhand disaster
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Uttarakhand: 10 bodies recovered, over 150 missing after glacier burst triggers flood
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp