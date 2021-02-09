STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi

Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here and it is learnt that they discussed considering an active role for him in the party, sources said.

It is speculated that Sidhu, who has remained away from Punjab politics ever since he resigned from the state cabinet, is reconsidering taking up a ministerial berth.

The cricketer-turned-politician had recently met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over breakfast.

Sidhu is considering his return to the Punjab cabinet but is likely to be given a ministry other than he held earlier, sources said.

Sidhu had been the local bodies minister and also held the charge of tourism ministry in Punjab.

Bringing Sidhu back into the party fold will help Congress put its house in order ahead of next Assembly elections slated in January 2022.

All India Congress Committee general secretary for Punjab Harish Rawat and party general secretary K C Venugopal were also present at the meeting which lasted for around half an hour, sources said.

Sidhu has been eyeing the post of Punjab Congress chief but Singh is not keen to hand over the party reins to him, sources said.

