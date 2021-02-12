STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP repeating mistakes committed by Congress in 1984: National Conference

Congress could not achieve anything in 1984 except undermine democracy, says NC MP Hasnain Masoodi.

Published: 12th February 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi (File photo| LSTV)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The National Conference has alleged that what Congress did in 1984 by toppling the then Farooq Abdullah government by using money power, the BJP is repeating the same in 2021 by manipulating the results of the recently-held District Development Council (DDC) chairmen elections. 

While referring to the defections and cross-voting in the recently-held DDC chairmen elections, senior NC leader and MP Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi told The New Indian Express that the BJP is evidently and openly manipulating the DDC chairmen results.

The six parties Gupkar Alliance, which had emerged as the single largest group with 102 out of 280 DDC seats, lost in Budgam district, where it had got a majority. In Shopian, where along with lone Congress member it was in a position to form DDC, it lost to Apni Party after defections and cross voting.

Masoodi, who is an NC Lok Sabha MP from south Kashmir, said BJP is repeating the same mistakes of Congress from did in 1984.

“The Congress engineered defections in NC to topple the then Farooq Abdullah government in 1984. But did that solve anything? Did that end the aspirations of people here,” he said.

The Congress had toppled the then Farooq Abdullah government in 1984 with the help of 14 disgruntled NC legislators led by Farooq’s brother-in-law Ghulam Mohammad Shah, who was appointed as chief minister and his government lasted for about two years.

Masoodi further stated that 1984 is the start of all bad things in J&K and “whatever ill Kashmir is facing today, it all started in 1984.” According to him, in 1984, people realised that democracy is a myth and New Delhi can change the mandate and undermine democracy on its own whim.

“People lost faith in democracy because of 1984. If we get popular votes despite facing opposition and get a required number of seats, still there is no guarantee that through manipulative practice the mandate cannot be undermined,” Masoodi said.

"They (BJP) are persuading and encouraging people to vote against the party and against the symbol on which he/she was elected. They won’t achieve anything from it. It is again a setback."

The NC MP said Congress could not achieve anything in 1984 except undermine democracy. “They ignited the fire and we are facing its consequences even today,” he said.

In his speech in parliament, NC president and three-time former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah also alleged that BJP is repeating 1984. “I have seen it in 1984 when 14 of our people were purchased and a new government was formed. It lasted for two years and collapsed. Same thing is being repeated again today,” he said.

The NC president alleged that democracy is being subverted as police and civil officials are attempting to manipulate the election results. “After successful conduct of DDC polls, the DCs and police officers are now attempting to manipulate the process,” Farooq had said in Lok Sabha.

