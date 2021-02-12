STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man held for causing fire at MSEDCL office in Maharashtra's Thane

The blaze had erupted during the intervening night of February 6 and 7 in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's (MSEDCL) office in Wagle Estate locality.

Published: 12th February 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express Illustration

By PTI

THANE: Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the recent fire at the electricity department's office in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The blaze had erupted during the intervening night of February 6 and 7 in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's (MSEDCL) office in Wagle Estate locality.

There was no casualty in the incident, police said.

"During the probe, it came to light that the accused, identified as Laxman Rakhunde, had earlier tried to commit theft at an office located close to the MSEDCL's centre in the middle of the night. However, the watchman at the power company's office had nabbed and thrashed him," an official of Wagle Estate police station said.

This had angered the accused and he wanted to take revenge.

Around midnight on Saturday, he collected some waste near the MSEDCL office and burnt it.

Later, he threw the burning trash into the office, due to which the furniture and the office records got destroyed, he said.

When the police checked the CCTV footage, it showed a limping man rushing away from the spot after the blaze, he said.

The police launched a search and nabbed the man, the official said, adding that he was arrested under IPC section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Electricity company fire MSEDCL office fire
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp