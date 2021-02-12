This IAS officer performs stunts to showcase unexplored Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Bastar in south Chhattisgarh has abundant possibilities to emerge as an exciting tourism destination for visitors who love to explore nature.

And to encourage adventurous and eco-friendly tourism activities in the natural landscape, Bastar collector Rajat Bansal would set himself out to travel over, locate, and personally experience the possibilities.

On the other day, Bansal roped down a cliff to show that mountaineering, rock climbing, backpacking, trekking can be offered to the tourists who come to Bastar.

When one talks of Bastar, the impression of outlawed CPI (Maoist) instantly comes to mind. But over the period, the changed ground situation in Bastar now narrates a different story. In a bid to substantiate the place as vivid, undisturbed, and assured, the collector would often go out covering 40-50 km away from Jagdalpur, the district headquarter of the Bastar, to remote parts of the district.

“Adventurous activities is in fact a growing segment of tourism. Bastar still remains unexplored on immense potential sites on an adventure and eco-friendly tourism. Right from roping down of the cliffs next to waterfalls to trekking on the green-capped mountains -- all such activities in Bastar can match any adventurous Hollywood movie.



"In Bastar, we equally promote cultural exchange and activities. Once you are there, a good time is guaranteed to nature lovers who would like to go for adventurer trips through rocky terrain with gushing waterfalls falling from great heights”, said Amandeep Singh Arora, an expert in the hospitality industry.

Such spots were earlier used as ideal ambush points to target the security forces by the Maoists. The Red brigade has now been flushed out from the region and restricted to pockets of the south Chhattisgarh districts of Dantewada, Sukma, Narayanpur, and Bijapur, said Sunderraj P, Bastar Inspector General of Police.