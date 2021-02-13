Government working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has received several references of objectionable content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday. He was replying a question in the Parliament whether the government had taken note of web series/films released on platforms ‘constantly hurting the religious sentiments’.

Javadekar said in his response that the government has also held consultations with the OTT players, including with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), and reiterated the need for having a self-regulatory mechanism for content in OTT platforms.

“Content over internet is governed under various provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000. The Central government amended the Allocation of Business Rules, 1961, and the subject relating to content of news and current affairs and audio-visual content on online platforms has been brought in the mandate of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.”

On Thursday, the IAMAI announced the adoption of a comprehensive implementation toolkit for the universal self-regulation code for online curated content providers. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Discovery Plus are among those who have adopted the Code, said the IAMAI.