STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

The IAMAI announced the adoption of a comprehensive implementation toolkit for the universal self-regulation code for online curated content providers.

Published: 13th February 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The government has received several references of objectionable content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday. He was replying a question in the Parliament whether the government had taken note of web series/films released on platforms ‘constantly hurting the religious sentiments’.

Javadekar said in his response that the government has also held consultations with the OTT players, including with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), and reiterated the need for having a self-regulatory mechanism for content in OTT platforms.

“Content over internet is governed under various provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000. The Central government amended  the Allocation of Business Rules, 1961, and the subject relating to content of news and current affairs and audio-visual content on online  platforms has been brought in the mandate of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.”

On Thursday, the IAMAI announced the adoption of a comprehensive implementation toolkit for the universal self-regulation code for online curated content providers. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Discovery Plus are among those who have adopted the Code, said the IAMAI. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar OTT OTT censorship objectionable content OTT regulation
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp