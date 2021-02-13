STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two wanted Maoists gunned down in MP encounter

The slain Maoists were accused in 18 cases each in the Balaghat district of MP and Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

Published: 13th February 2021 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two wanted Maoists, including an armed woman cadre, were gunned down in an encounter in the jungles of Mandla district on Friday night. 

The slain Maoists – both members of the Vistar Platoon of the banned CPI (Maoist) – have been identified as 25-year-old Geeta and 22-year-old Dulla alias Mainu, both residents of the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The slain Maoists were accused in 18 cases each in the Balaghat district of MP and Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

Both Dulla and Geeta, who carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh each (Rs 3 lakh from MP government and Rs 5 lakh from Chhattisgarh government), were Area Committee members of CPI (Maoist) Vistar Platoon 3.

For the last few years, the Vistar Platoon of the CPI (Maoists) had been operating in the jungles of MP and Chhattisgarh. It was working to build a red corridor comprising Rajnandgaon and Kavardha districts of Chhattisgarh and the Balaghat and Mandla districts of MP as part of the larger plan to spread through the jungles of MP and Chhattisgarh till Eastern UP.

According to MP police sources, the anti-Naxal police force comprising the state police’s specialized anti-Naxal Hawk Force and teams of Mandla district police, acting on specific inputs, spotted movement of over a dozen armed Maoists in the jungles near Lalpur village under the Motinala police station area of Mandla district on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday.

The joint teams of Hawk Force and Madla district police surrounded the forest area near Lalpur village and asked the armed Maoists to surrender, but the Maoists allegedly started firing at the police. The cops also retaliated, resulting in the death of the two Maoists.

The two bodies were found during the subsequent search operation by police in the jungle, Mandla SP Yashpal Singh Rajput said. A loaded .303 rifle and an SLR rifle were seized by the police near the slain Maoists.

Earlier, in November 2020, a 25-year-old woman Maoist identified as Sharda (carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on her head) was gunned down in an encounter in the Malkhedi jungles of Baihar police station area of Balaghat district. A month later two women Maoists Savitri and Shoba were killed in an exchange of fire with police in the Borvan jungles under the Kirnapur police station area of Balaghat district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists MP encounter Naxalites Maoist ideology
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 10 more bodies recovered from Tapovan, Raini hydel project sites
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp