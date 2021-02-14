Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to the security personnel killed in the terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, and said their sacrifice would not be forgotten by the people of India.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

"I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice," Shah tweeted.