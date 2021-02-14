STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am extremist in protecting Indian, Assamese culture: Himanta Biswa Sharma

The NEDA convenor said he will talk about politics of identity till the Lok Sabha MP and opposition leader Badruddin Ajmal is in the political scene.

Published: 14th February 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Labelling AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal as the "enemy of Assam", state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that he is an extremist in protecting Indian and Assamese culture.

Accusing Ajmal of trying to do something alien to Assamese culture, Sarma, the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor, said he will talk about politics of identity till the Lok Sabha MP and opposition leader is in the political scene.

"I am an extremist in protecting Indian and Assamese culture in this land. If anybody has given me this title, kindly convey my regards and thanks to them," Sarma told reporters when asked about the opposition branding him as the extreme of polarisation politics.

Asked if he and Ajmal are equal in their politics of polarisation, the Assam finance minister claimed that while the AIUDF chief is doing something "alien to Assam's culture", he is trying to protect Assamese culture.

"I am trying to protect Indian nationalism. There have to be two extremes. So, if there is a north pole, there will be a south pole. If Badruddin Ajmal disappears, then we will also disappear. hen we will talk about development and something else.

But as long as Badruddin Ajmal is there, we will talk about development and politics of identity. And if that made me an extremist, I am happy about that," he said.

"Probably this is the most dangerous phase of Assam politics. He (Ajmal) is bringing money from fundamentalist organisations. In the name of social service, he is creating a network which is not conducive for Assamese culture," Sarma added.

