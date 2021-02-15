IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Labour Code Bill that proposes to increase the weekly working hours from 45 to 48 hours has left IT employees peeved.

According to the Centre, the proposed provision will comprise a work limit of 48 hours per week. Organisations would have three choices - deploying employees for four days at 12 hours per day, five days at 10 hours per day, and six days at eight hours per day.

Shashidhar Vuppala, a 27-year-old IT professional from Hyderabad denounced the move as an act of exploitation.

“This new law clearly indicates additional three hours. Ideally, any MNC should have nine working hours a day for five days i.e. 45 hours a week. As far as IT Industry is concerned this will have adverse impact on the mental and physical health of employees,” Vuppala said.

M Sridhar, a techie said, “After working from home almost an year, it would be a rude shock to go back to work and that too for 48 hours a week. I request the Centre to reconsider this proposal.”