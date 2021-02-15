STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toolkit document case: Nikita Jacob moves Bombay HC for transit bail

Jacob in her plea sought transit anticipatory bail for a period of four weeks so that she can approach the court concerned in Delhi to apply for a pre-arrest bail.

Published: 15th February 2021

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Advocate Nikita Jacob, accused in a case registered by Delhi police in connection with the "toolkit" shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg over farmers' protest, approached the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking transit anticipatory bail.

A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Jacob and another accused in the case.

Jacob's plea seeking urgent hearing was mentioned before the Bombay High Court's single bench of Justice P D Naik on Monday.

The high court said it would hear the plea on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Disha Ravi, Bengaluru’s Greta, sent to 5-day Delhi police custody

Jacob in her plea sought transit anticipatory bail for a period of four weeks so that she can approach the court concerned in Delhi to apply for a pre-arrest bail.

The Delhi police on Saturday arrested 21-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru in connection with the case.

She was on Sunday produced before a Delhi court which remanded her in police custody for five days.

Greta Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation near Delhi borders against the Centre's three agri laws.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

