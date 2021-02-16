STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

A post-mortem was carried out to establish the exact cause of death and a report is awaited, they said.

Published: 16th February 2021 12:10 AM

A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Three days after being administered a COVID-19 vaccine, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Chhattisgarh police died on Monday, officials said.

The state-level Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee is investigating the matter.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Amar Singh Thakur said the 34-year-old assistant sub-inspector, along with nine others, was vaccinated against coronavirus under the frontline worker category at the Police Parade Ground here on February 12.

On Monday, at about 2 am, the ASI complained of chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

His body was later shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital where the post-mortem was carried out by a special medical team, Thakur said.

Dr Nirmal Verma, Head of Medicine Department in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College and Chairman of the AEFI committee, said they had sought detailed information from the District Chief Medical and Health Officer.

After getting the post-mortem report and other details, the AEFI panel would conduct a detailed examination into the matter, he said.

The state-level AEFI committee comprises doctors, representatives of the Indian Medical Association and the UNICEF.

It investigates all cases of adverse event after vaccination.

