Cops seize 61 vehicles, 5 houses, 6 shops in militancy cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has seized 61 vehicles, 5 houses, 6 shops, and the land of some individuals and associations in 46 militancy-related cases.

A police spokesman said the police headquarters had ordered seizure and attachment of movable and immovable assets of individuals and groups involved in militancy under the ULA (P) Act.

“Under this Act, 61 vehicles -- two trucks/trailers, one tipper, four Alto 800 cars, two Hyundai Creta, one Maruti Echo, one Baleno, four Santro, one Asta, two Wagon R, one Mahindra Quanta, one Auto (Tata Zip), two Maruti Swift, 18 Motor Cycles, five Scotties, two Autoload carrier, three Alto K10, one Maruti 800, one Load carrier (207), two Tavera, one Ambulance, one Tata Tiago, one Ford Figo, two Echo ambulance, one i20, and one Dutson -- have been seized,” he said.

According to the spokesman, the Creta car belonged to Sofi Fahmeeda, a close aide of Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Assiya Andrabi, who is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

“Rs 3,70,000 cash, cheque worth Rs 50,000 were also seized. Besides, immovable property including five houses have also been seized. The houses seized include those of Mehmooda Begum, mother-in-law of Asiya Andrabi, six shops belonging to Nazir Ahmad Wani of Pulwama in case FIR number 39/2020 under section 18, 19, 39 ULA (P) Act and 1 Kanal, 06 marlas of land,” he said.

The spokesman said in 2021, so far, PHQ has accorded sanction for the seizure of 11 vehicles including six four-wheelers and five two-wheelers.

The permission for seizure has been granted under section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, he said.

The spokesman said section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 provides for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, and for dealing with militant activities, and for matters connected therewith.

According to the spokesman, while a number of militants belonging to different outfits are killed in the sustained anti-militancy operations, the handlers are using motor vehicles and the proceeds of militants for furthering their evil designs.

“Following due procedures of the law, Jammu and Kashmir Police has in the last couple of years or so accorded sanction for seizure/attachments of four-wheelers, motorcycles, cash, land houses and shops through different orders to ensure that the militant activities are under check,” he added.