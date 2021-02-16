STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nodeep Kaur gets bail in two cases, HC to hear third

A case was registered against her on December 28 at the Kundli police station on charges of extortion.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Jailed Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur from Punjab got bail on Monday in one of the cases filed against her. Delhi Gurdwara Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the 23-year-old crusader, who has been behind bars since last month, got bail in the second case registered against her under Sections 148, 149, 323, 452, 384 and 506 of the IPC from the sessions court of Sonipat. 

On February 12, Kaur had got bail in the first case related to an incident in December last year when she along with members from the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan allegedly gheraoed an industrial unit and demanded money from the company in Haryana’s Sonipat district, the Haryana police had earlier said. A case was registered against her on December 28 at the Kundli police station on charges of extortion.

Sirsa said she now has to get bail in the third case in which she has been charged with attempt to murder. 
The case will come up for hearing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the court has accepted her petition on Monday. The case was registered under sections 148, 149, 186, 353, 307, 379-B of the IPC on January 12.

Kaur was arrested on January 12, when the activist, also a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan and a resident of Giadarh village in Punjab’s Muktsar district, had joined a protest by labourers at Kundli.  
Kaur’s arrest triggered a social media buzz after US Vice-President Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris claimed on Twitter that the activist was being “tortured and sexually assaulted” in the police custody. 
Meanwhile, Punjab State Women’s Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati was denied permission by jail superintendent of Karnal to meet Kaur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nodeep Kaur
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp