Nodeep Kaur gets bail in two cases, HC to hear third

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Jailed Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur from Punjab got bail on Monday in one of the cases filed against her. Delhi Gurdwara Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the 23-year-old crusader, who has been behind bars since last month, got bail in the second case registered against her under Sections 148, 149, 323, 452, 384 and 506 of the IPC from the sessions court of Sonipat.

On February 12, Kaur had got bail in the first case related to an incident in December last year when she along with members from the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan allegedly gheraoed an industrial unit and demanded money from the company in Haryana’s Sonipat district, the Haryana police had earlier said. A case was registered against her on December 28 at the Kundli police station on charges of extortion.

Sirsa said she now has to get bail in the third case in which she has been charged with attempt to murder.

The case will come up for hearing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the court has accepted her petition on Monday. The case was registered under sections 148, 149, 186, 353, 307, 379-B of the IPC on January 12.

Kaur was arrested on January 12, when the activist, also a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan and a resident of Giadarh village in Punjab’s Muktsar district, had joined a protest by labourers at Kundli.

Kaur’s arrest triggered a social media buzz after US Vice-President Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris claimed on Twitter that the activist was being “tortured and sexually assaulted” in the police custody.

Meanwhile, Punjab State Women’s Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati was denied permission by jail superintendent of Karnal to meet Kaur.