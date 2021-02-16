STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UK minister Alok Sharma in India for climate talks

UK Minister for COP26 Alok Sharma arrived in India on Monday to hold talks with stakeholders to strengthen the India-UK partnership on climate change.

Published: 16th February 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian-origin Alok Sharma (Photo | Alok Sharma Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: UK Minister for COP26 Alok Sharma arrived in India on Monday to hold talks with stakeholders to strengthen the India-UK partnership on climate change. Sharma, during his two-day visit, is expected to hold talks with ministers, business leaders and civil society members to discuss climate issues and to prepare for the COP26 summit in November.

India has been at the forefront of climate change initiatives like the Coalition for Disaster Resilience and the International Solar Alliance. UK is the co-chair of the CDRI. “India’s expertise is expected to be of great value to global discussions on a clean energy transition as part of COP preparations,” the British high commission said.

Sharma’s meetings are expected to focus on opportunities in the low carbon economy, existing commitments to achieve net-zero emissions and encourage influential businesses to promote the growing movement of corporate climate action throughout their sector and supply chain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
alok sharma
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp