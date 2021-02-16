UK minister Alok Sharma in India for climate talks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: UK Minister for COP26 Alok Sharma arrived in India on Monday to hold talks with stakeholders to strengthen the India-UK partnership on climate change. Sharma, during his two-day visit, is expected to hold talks with ministers, business leaders and civil society members to discuss climate issues and to prepare for the COP26 summit in November.

India has been at the forefront of climate change initiatives like the Coalition for Disaster Resilience and the International Solar Alliance. UK is the co-chair of the CDRI. “India’s expertise is expected to be of great value to global discussions on a clean energy transition as part of COP preparations,” the British high commission said.

Sharma’s meetings are expected to focus on opportunities in the low carbon economy, existing commitments to achieve net-zero emissions and encourage influential businesses to promote the growing movement of corporate climate action throughout their sector and supply chain.