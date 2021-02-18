STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' rail roko agitation: 25 trains regulated in northern railway zone

The railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Published: 18th February 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers stranded at Anand Vihar Railway Station due to 'rail roko' demonstration called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha as part of their agitation against Centre's farm reform laws in New Delhi Thursday.

Passengers stranded at Anand Vihar Railway Station due to 'rail roko' demonstration called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha as part of their agitation against farm reform laws on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 25 trains have been regulated in the northern zone due to the 'rail roko' call by farmers protesting the three agri laws on Thursday, a zonal railway spokesperson said.

He, however, said there has been minimum effect of the agitation on the railways till now.

"Around 25 trains have been regulated so far. There has been minimum effect on rail services due to the agitation," Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

Regulating trains means they have been either cancelled, short terminated or rerouted.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which is spearheading the protest, last week had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislations.

The SKM had said the blockade will be held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.

The railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

While the complete details of the effects of 'rail roko' call has not yet been provided by the railways, an official, on condition of anonymity, said its effects could be seen in Ambala where a huge group had congregated.

In stations near Delhi too, protestors have stated to gather on the tracks.

Protesters have also gathered near the Gazipur border at Modinagar railway station, the official said.

Some effects of the 'rail roko' call was also felt at Kurukshetra in Haryana where farmers climbed on the locomotive of Gita Jayanti Express train, which was stationary at that time, resulting in delays.

Farmers also blocked train tracks at Charkhi Dadri railway station in Haryana and served 'jalebis', tea and snacks to other protestors, police as well as railway officials.

In Punjab, protesters sat on tracks at many places on the Delhi-Ludhiana-Amritsar railway route, officials said.

Farmers also blocked the Jalandhar Cantt-Jammu railway track in Jalandhar and also blocked a rail track in Mohali district, they said.

Security has been tightened in both Haryana and Punjab, with personnel of the government railway police and the state police force being deployed there, officials said.

The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways has decided to halt trains at stations so that passengers face less inconvenience during the 'rail roko' protest.

Officials said the movement of trains is likely to be delayed because of the farmers' rail blockade.

Train services will be resumed after following due security protocols once the agitation is over, they said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protests farmers rail roko agitation northern railway zone Samyukta Kisan Morcha
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp