STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online due to COVID-19

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the registration process of the fourth edition of the interaction has started.

Published: 18th February 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students during the 2018 'Pareeksha pe charcha' programme (File Photo: EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'' will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March.

"As our brave #ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021'' returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress! #PPC2021," the prime minister tweeted.

"On popular demand, ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021'' will also include parents and teachers. It’ll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in #PPC2021 in large numbers,” he said.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the registration process of the fourth edition of the interaction has started.

Questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of classes 9 to 12 will be invited through the ''MyGov'' platform and selected questions will feature in the programme, he said.

"I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha2021," Nishank said in a tweet.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the interaction will be conducted online," he said in another tweet.

The registration for the programme began on Thursday and it will conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition.

The first edition of the prime minister''s interaction programme with school and college students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0'' was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

"There are different topics assigned for students, parents and teachers in the contest. The applicants can also pose their questions on this platform. The selected participants will be participating in the programme online from their respective state and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special PPC kit (Pariksha Pe Charcha kit)," Nishank said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha COVID-19 pandemic
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp