Ranjan Gogoi sexual harassment case: Can't rule out conspiracy against ex-CJI, says Supreme Court

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the suo-motu proceedings initiated by it in 2019 to examine alleged conspiracy against the judiciary in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

"Two years have passed and the possibility of retrieving electronic record is very less in a probe related to conspiracy to frame Gogoi," the bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Gaul said.

The top court, while closing the suo motu proceeding in the case, said the in-house proceedings has already completed the probe into the sexual harassment allegations against then CJI Gogoi and the three-member panel headed by Justice S A Bobde, now the CJI, has already given the report exonerating him.

The apex court also stated that the report submitted by a single-member judicial panel of retired justice AK Patnaik to examine the possibility of a conspiracy against Gogoi cannot be ruled out.

The top court referred to the letter of the Director of Intelligence Bureau that some conspiracy might have ensued due to some tough decisions taken by former Chief Justice Gogoi like verdict on preparation of the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The SC further added that the AK Patnaik panel was unable to get electronic records like WhatsApp messages to probe conspiracy to frame the former CJI.

It said, in view of the mandate of the order dated April 25, 2019 Justice Patnaik's report opines that it cannot really inquire whether the decisions of the then CJI on the judicial side had triggered the conspiracy against Gogoi.

On April 25, 2019, the top court had appointed Justice Patnaik to hold an inquiry into the sensational allegations of a lawyer about "larger conspiracy" to frame Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and fixing of benches in the top court.

(With PTI inputs)