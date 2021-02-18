STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ranjan Gogoi sexual harassment case: Can't rule out conspiracy against ex-CJI, says Supreme Court

The SC further added that the AK Patnaik panel was unable to get electronic records like WhatsApp messages to probe conspiracy to frame the former CJI. 

Published: 18th February 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Justice India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the suo-motu proceedings initiated by it in 2019 to examine alleged conspiracy against the judiciary in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

"Two years have passed and the possibility of retrieving electronic record is very less in a probe related to conspiracy to frame Gogoi," the bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Gaul said. 

The top court, while closing the suo motu proceeding in the case, said the in-house proceedings has already completed the probe into the sexual harassment allegations against then CJI Gogoi and the three-member panel headed by Justice S A Bobde, now the CJI, has already given the report exonerating him.

The apex court also stated that the report submitted by a single-member judicial panel of retired justice AK Patnaik to examine the possibility of a conspiracy against Gogoi cannot be ruled out. 

The top court referred to the letter of the Director of Intelligence Bureau that some conspiracy might have ensued due to some tough decisions taken by former Chief Justice Gogoi like verdict on preparation of the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The SC further added that the AK Patnaik panel was unable to get electronic records like WhatsApp messages to probe conspiracy to frame the former CJI. 

It said, in view of the mandate of the order dated April 25, 2019 Justice Patnaik's report opines that it cannot really inquire whether the decisions of the then CJI on the judicial side had triggered the conspiracy against Gogoi.

On April 25, 2019, the top court had appointed Justice Patnaik to hold an inquiry into the sensational allegations of a lawyer about "larger conspiracy" to frame Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and fixing of benches in the top court.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi sexual harassment allegations
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp