STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fodder Scam: Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Yadav’s bail application

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had sought bail on the ground of completing half of his sentencing.

Published: 19th February 2021 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Lalu Prasad Yadav 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another shocker for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected his bail application sought in fodder scam case RC 38A/96 related to illegal withdrawal Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka Treasury. 

Yadav had sought bail on the ground of completing half of his sentencing.

According to defence counsel Prabhat Kumar, the court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh turned down the bail application on the ground that Yadav has not completed half of his sentencing.

“After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected the bail application saying that Yadav falls short by two months in completing half of his sentencing. We had submitted before the court a chart to support our argument that he has completed 42 months in jail, which is more than half of his
sentencing. However, the court did not consider two month-period of 1997 and 2001,” said the defence counsel. 

Kumar said a fresh application will be filed after two months as per the calculation of the court.

After being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018,
looking at his deteriorating health conditions.

Lalu Prasad, so far, has been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018, and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD Jharkhand High Court fodder scam
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp