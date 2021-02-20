STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Group clash leaves two dead in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Two youths were killed in a clash between two groups in Nawabganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

Published: 20th February 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

KANPUR: Two youths were killed in a clash between two groups in Nawabganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night at Ujyarapurwa, they said.

The deceased were identified as Raj Kumar (28), a resident of Ujyarapurwa, and his friend Ravi (27), a resident of Parmiyapurwa, police said.

Tension gripped the area after the killings, prompting the authorities to rush heavy police force including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to ease the situation, said an official.

Superintendent of Police (West), Anil Kumar, said the clash that broke out over an old trivial issue took un ugly turn when members of both the groups attacked each other with sharp and lethal weapons.

Raj Kumar, a contractor, and Ravi, a driver, were attacked by choppers and were also shot, resulting in their deaths, the SP added.

The aggrieved families lodged an FIR at Nawabganj police station against Akash alias Akka, Vikas alias Vikka, Shivam, Vishal, Deepu and several other unidentified people, the SP said.

Kanpur Deputy IG has formed four police teams headed by senior rank officers who have nabbed four accused -- Akash, Vikas, Vishal and Deepu.

"Efforts are being made to establish the identities of the unidentified accused and make their early arrests," SP Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanpur Group Clash Uttar Pradesh Group Clash
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp