Group clash leaves two dead in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

By PTI

KANPUR: Two youths were killed in a clash between two groups in Nawabganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night at Ujyarapurwa, they said.

The deceased were identified as Raj Kumar (28), a resident of Ujyarapurwa, and his friend Ravi (27), a resident of Parmiyapurwa, police said.

Tension gripped the area after the killings, prompting the authorities to rush heavy police force including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to ease the situation, said an official.

Superintendent of Police (West), Anil Kumar, said the clash that broke out over an old trivial issue took un ugly turn when members of both the groups attacked each other with sharp and lethal weapons.

Raj Kumar, a contractor, and Ravi, a driver, were attacked by choppers and were also shot, resulting in their deaths, the SP added.

The aggrieved families lodged an FIR at Nawabganj police station against Akash alias Akka, Vikas alias Vikka, Shivam, Vishal, Deepu and several other unidentified people, the SP said.

Kanpur Deputy IG has formed four police teams headed by senior rank officers who have nabbed four accused -- Akash, Vikas, Vishal and Deepu.

"Efforts are being made to establish the identities of the unidentified accused and make their early arrests," SP Kumar said.