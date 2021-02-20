STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Vijayvargiya's aide plotted against me', says Bengal BJP leader booked in drug case

Pamela Goswami demanded a probe by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the incident.

Published: 20th February 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Pamela Goswami (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s West Bengal youth wing leader Pamela Goswami, who was arrested with cocaine in her possession in Kolkata on Friday, alleged that Rakesh Singh, a close aide of the saffron camp’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya hatched the conspiracy to frame her in a false case. 

She also demanded a probe by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the incident.

Pamela, who is the secretary of the youth wing, was intercepted by the officers of the New Alipore police station. Cocaine weighing 76 gm was found in her handbag and under the seat of the car in which she was traveling. She and a man, who was accompanying her, were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

While being produced in a Kolkata court, Pamela got down from a police vehicle and frantically shouted: "BJP’s Rakesh Singh, the close aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This his conspiracy to frame me in a false case. I want CID investigation." Vijayvargiya is also BJP’s Bengal observer.

Pamela, however, did not repeat her allegation in the courtroom. She was remanded to police custody for five days.

Police sources said Pamela came under the scanner of the cops after she was spotted on several occasions visiting a particular café, sitting in a parked car, and interacting with youth who drove up to the car riding motorcycles.

"Suspecting a drug deal, we waited for her to arrive on Friday and caught her red-handed," said a police officer.

