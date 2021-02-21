STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elderly man killed in elephant attack in Chhattisgarh

When he tried to escape, the jumbos slammed him on the ground with their trunks, he said, adding that the victim died on the spot.

Published: 21st February 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JASHPUR:  A 60-year-old man has been trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, a forest official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Lamti forest under Narayanpur forest range where the victim, Kalyan Toppo, had gone to graze his cattle, he said.

Toppo, hailing from nearby Ranikombo village, came face-to-face with a herd of elephants.

When he tried to escape, the jumbos slammed him on the ground with their trunks, he said, adding that the victim died on the spot.

Police and forest officials later retrieved the body, he said.

The victim's family was given an immediate aid of Rs 25,000, and the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given upon completion of formalities, the official said.

A herd of elephants has been roaming in the area and destroyed standing crops in Charaimara village in the last few days, he said, adding that villagers have been alerted.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Koriya districts.

The region has witnessed killings of a number of villagers and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jashpur district Elephant attack
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp