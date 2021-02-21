STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests negative for coronavirus, casts his vote for civic polls

Rupani tested positive for the viral infection on February 15, a day after he fainted on a stage during campaigning for civic polls in Vadodara.

Published: 21st February 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Days after he was found infected with coronavirus, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday tested negative for the infection, following which he cast his vote for the municipal corporation election in his hometown Rajkot in the evening.

Rupani, 64, had tested COVID-19 positive on February 15, a day after he fainted on stage during campaigning for civic polls in Vadodara.

Since then, he had been undergoing treatment at the U N Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday, he "tested negative for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test done today".

After he tested negative for the infection, the chief minister was flown to Rajkot from Ahmedabad.

He reached Rajkot along with his wife Anjali Rupani in the evening.

He cast his vote at a polling booth in Rajkot's Anil Gyanmandir School around 5.15 pm during the last hour of polling, that is between 5 pm and 6 pm.

He wore a face-shieldand mask while casting his vote, while all the polling staff at the booth wore PPE kits.

Rupani exercised his franchise as per the the voting guidelines issued by the State Election Commission for COVID- 19 positive, suspicious or quarantined patients.

After giving his vote, the chief minister expressed his gratitude towards the people of the state for their best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.

At that time, he also appealed to the people to turn out to vote saying that voting percentage remained low till evening.

"Due to our collective efforts, we have achieved around 97.5 per cent of COVID-19 recovery rate," he told reporters.

"In a democracy, voting is a pious duty that everybody should follow. Maximum voting will strengthen democracy. Gujarat is a peaceful state, and we have kept its reputation intact (as there has been no untoward incident)," he said.

He also wished quick recovery to COVID-19 patients in Gujarat.

"I have faith that all of you will get well soon. The state government has put in place the best system for the treatment of COVID-19, which I have also availed at a government hospital. People need not worry and get treatment at the earliest," he said.

Rupani reiterated that development was the only issue in the local body elections, and said there was no alternative to the BJP as the party is synonymous to development.

The state unit of the BJP had on Saturday announced that Rupani will cast his vote at the polling booth in Rajkot on Sunday.

Voting for six municipal corporations in the state was held on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Rupani Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp