STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Twelve awarded life term in double-murder case

Two persons had died and six were injured in the 2010 firing incident at Barchhapper village in Hansi II block, around 25 km from the district headquarters.

Published: 22nd February 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

HISAR: A court sentenced 12 people for life on Monday for killing two persons during a dispute over encroachment on panchayat land in Haryana's Hisar district over a decade ago.

The court had held all the accused guilty for the crime on February 11.

Additional District and Sessions Judge G S Wadhwa announced the sentence and also imposed penalties on all the convicts under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, according to the complainant's lawyer, Mohinder Singh Nain.

Two persons had died and six were injured in the 2010 firing incident at Barchhapper village in Hansi II block, around 25 km from the district headquarters.

According to a complaint, the accused wanted to encroach on a 'shamilat' (common land).

When this was opposed, they opened fire.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) 148 (rioting), 149 (if an offence be committed by any member of an unlawful assembly) of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered against 15 people on February 27, 2010.

Two accused died during the hearing of the case, while one suspect was a juvenile.

The 12 people sentenced are: Paras Ram, his son Krishan, Mala, Mohan, Bholu, Bajinder, Ganga Dutt, Kalam Singh, Devi Ram, Surender, all residents of Barchhapper village; Sonu of Jind and Jeevan of Rohtak district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana crime
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp