Calcutta High Court dismisses BJP leader Rakesh Singh's plea to quash police notice

Singh had moved the High Court through his lawyers seeking a stay on and quashing of the notice by the police to appear before it on Tuesday as a witness in the case.

Published: 23rd February 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Singh in Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by the BJP leader Rakesh Singh praying for quashing of a notice by the police to appear before it in connection with a drugs case.

The arrested BJP's youth-wing activist Pamela Goswami has named Singh in the case.

Following the court's order, the personnel of the Kolkata police who were stopped by Singh's family members from entering their residence went inside the house.

Singh's lawyers submitted that at least 26 cases have been lodged against him after he joined the BJP and claimed that he was being hounded because of his political affiliation.

Appearing for the state of West Bengal, Advocate General Kishore Datta submitted that 56 cases were pending against Singh before he joined the said political party and that there was no political connection in the matter.

Hearing both the parties, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya dismissed Singh's petition.

Singh has told police that he was travelling to Delhi for some work and would appear before them on February 26 after his return to the city.

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and her friend Prabeer Kumar Dey were arrested on Friday along with her security guard after 90 gm of cocaine was allegedly found in her handbag and concealed in the car she was travelling.

Goswami has named Singh in the drugs case, alleging that he conspired against her.

Singh has denied the allegations.

