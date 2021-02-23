STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two days after mishap involving Kamal Nath, MP government forms panel to fix norms for lift operation, maintenance

On Sunday, an overcrowded lift plunged from the height of 10 feet at an Indore hospital and its doors got jammed.

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Two days after Congress leader Kamal Nath had a lucky escape during a lift mishap, the Madhya Pradesh government has formed a committee to frame norms for operation and maintenance of lifts installed in both government and private buildings.

A six-member committee has been constituted to propose the "standard and permanent process of operation, maintenance, accountability and inspection of all lift equipment", said Niraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary, PWD.

On Sunday, an overcrowded lift plunged from the height of 10 feet at an Indore hospital and its doors got jammed.

Nath, a former chief minister, and a dozen others who were riding in it escaped unhurt.

The committee will be headed by Akhilesh Agrawal, Director, Project Implementation Unit of PWD, and will include a representative of Indian Architect Institute and President of MP Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI).

It is to present its proposals within 15 days.

After the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had spoken to Nath and ordered Indore Collector Manish Singh to conduct a probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath Congress
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp