Rajasthan: Rape survivor, family get security after Priyanka dials Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday provided security to a rape survivor and her family after her mother met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

After talking to the woman, Priyanka Gandhi called Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot following which he sought a report from police about the case and gave necessary directions.

Commenting on it, Bharatpur SP Devendra Vishnoi said, "The family said there was a threat to them, therefore, the security was provided on Tuesday."

The SP said the rape case was registered at the Jurhara police station in April last year.

On the other hand, members of the accused's family also met the DGP and alleged that the allegations in the FIR were false and demanded a fair probe.

"They said the facts mentioned in the FIR and the statement of the victim before the magistrate are contradictory," sources said.