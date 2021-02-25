'Burnt alive after failed rape bid': 21-year-old Uttar Pradesh girl tells officials

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The 21-year-old college student, who was found lying unconscious and severely burnt along the highway in Shahjahanpur, claimed that she was set ablaze by her friend’s brother-in-law on

resisting his attempt to rape.

On Wednesday, she gave her statement before a magistrate at a Lucknow hospital. The police have detained all three persons named by her.

According to Shahjahanpur SP S Anand, the girl alleged that Manish, brother-in-law of her friend Pinki, and his two accomplices first tried to rape her in a field near Rai Kheda village but she foiled their attempt and tried to escape.

They caught hold of her and poured kerosene and set her on fire on Monday, she said.

The SP, meanwhile, said the victim had been frequently, changing her statements. Over a dozen college students were questioned so far in connection with the incident.