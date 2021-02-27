STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Activist Nodeep Kaur urges people to raise voice for Shiv Kumar's release from jail

Kumar, president of Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was held a few days after the arrest of labour rights activist Kaur.

Published: 27th February 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Nodeep Kaur the 23-year-old labour rights activist who was released on bail Friday addresses a press conference at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after she was granted bail, labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur on Saturday urged people to raise voice for the release of Shiv Kumar, who is a co-accused in criminal cases registered against Kaur.

Kumar, president of Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was held a few days after the arrest of labour rights activist Kaur.

She was arrested on January 12 in connection with a case filed under attempt to murder and some other charges, including allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company.

"Shiv Kumar is in jail even today. No one is talking about him. He is innocent. He was severely beaten up by the police, his bones are broken. I request people to raise voice for his bail as well," said Kaur during a press conference at Singhu border.

A medical examination of Kumar conducted by a Chandigarh-based hospital has found two fractures on his hand and foot along with some broken nail beds on his toe.

Kaur's arrest received global attention after Meena Harris, niece of American Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted saying the activist was "arrested, tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody".

Kaur, who rejoined the farmers protest at Singhu border on Saturday, said the ongoing movement has space for everyone to contribute, whether it is farmers or workers.

Talking about her case, Kaur claimed she has done nothing wrong and that police have no evidence against her.

She also accused the police of beating her up in the custody.

"They abused me, pulled my hair, slapped me and made me sign papers forcefully. I couldn't even walk," she alleged.

In her bail plea also, the 23-year-old activist had claimed to have been severely beaten up at a police station after she was arrested by the Sonipat Police on January 12.

However, police have denied the charge as "baseless".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nodeep Kaur Shiv Kumar Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp